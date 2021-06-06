Hansen's Hundred, No. 85: Leticia Pineda-Boutté was a cornerstone during golden era of UA softball

It first rubbed off on Lety’s older sister, Laurie, who was six years older. Lety did the old “tag-along’’ routine, learning from Laurie and her teammates, and especially learning from her dad, who began coaching Lety’s youth league teams when she was 7.

As a Desert View senior in 1994, Pineda hit .528. Coaches from Oklahoma and Florida State phoned, but UA coach Mike Candrea was a step ahead.

“I’d have to attribute her development to her upbringing,’’ Candrea said in 1994. “She’s got a great family. I saw a very dedicated young lady with a great work ethic.’’

It wasn’t all about softball, either. Pineda completed her Desert View education with a 3.98 GPA and graduated No. 8 in a class of 319 students.

Pineda’s softball statistics speak loudly. She hit 52 home runs at Arizona, which at the time was No. 13 in NCAA history. Her 240 RBIs remain No. 8 in Wildcat history. In 1996, she drove in 96 runs. At the time that was the fifth highest total in college softball history.

Having admired her coaches — her father, Otero and Candrea — Pineda was determined to become a coach herself. She began at small-school Colorado College, advanced as an assistant at Creighton and Purdue and then became the head coach at Washington University in St. Louis.