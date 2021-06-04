Hansen's Hundred, No. 87: Terrell Stoglin was a Santa Rita star before he became a well-traveled pro

“Italy is the place where I’ll always have memories of understanding that I’m not in the U.S. That’s when it hit me. They don’t even sell fettuccine out there. They laughed and said it’s an American thing. Just all those small things that let you know this is really different living.

“I was in Varese, one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been in my life. Switzerland was about 10 minutes away from my backyard, 30 minutes away from Milan. It was gorgeous. There were times I would be driving and I would pull over my car, stand outside and just soak it all in. Like, ‘No way.’"

Which one had the best, top-flight competition?

A: “I’ll have to say Greece. Athens, Greece, my first year, that was like ‘Welcome to manhood, kid.’ I would tell the ref ‘That’s a foul!'” They’d just say, ‘No, it’s not. Man up.” Greece, any place in Africa, like Egypt, and also Venezuela. The players were very physical and fast. That’s a deadly combination.”

How often are you able to get back to Tucson?