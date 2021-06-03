Hansen's Hundred, No. 88: Ralph Deal was Tucson mainstay as UA employee, referee

Ralph Deal once saw himself as the eventual replacement for Arizona quarterback John Salmon, also known as Button Salmon, the “Bear Down’’ legend.

But on Saturday, Oct. 2, 1926 — the day Salmon played his last game for the Wildcats — Deal dislocated his kneecap in a freshman-vs.-varsity game on the UA campus. His football career was all but over.

Salmon was mortally injured the next day in a one-car turnover near Florence and died Oct. 19.

Three months later, in January 1927, Deal climbed a large ladder and boosted himself onto the roof of the new Bear Down Gymnasium. A school employee had traced the outline of "BEAR DOWN" on the roof of the arena. Deal was handed a paint brush and dipped it into a large vat of blue paint.

He painted the B. It has been visible for 94 years.

I sat in Deal’s living room in the summer of 1990 and listened as he told the story of Button Salmon and the Bear Down legend. He choked up. So did I. Deal insisted that UA coach Pop McKale did not exaggerate when telling the '26 Wildcat football team that Salmon’s last message to his football teammates was “Tell the team, tell them to Bear Down.’’