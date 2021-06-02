Hansen's Hundred, No. 89: Kenzie Fowler dominated like few in high school history

Every year for the last 20 years, there have been about 500 high school sports teams in Tucson. The math works this way: About 25 high schools each with about 20 teams each equals 500.

That’s roughly 10,000 teams in Tucson this century. How many athletes? A good estimate would be 150,000, give or take a few javelin throwers and shooting guards. It’s a very big number.

If you backed me into a corner and asked which of Tucson’s 150,000 high school athletes was the most dominant, it wouldn’t take long to get down to Kenzie Fowler. And if you do the math over the last 100 years, the number of Tucson prep athletes would probably be into the millions.

Who’s No. 1? Maybe the softball pitcher from Canyon del Oro High School wouldn’t be No. 1, but she would be high on the ballot.

From 2006-09, Fowler went 102-8. The Dorados won three state championships (and finished second in 2006). Fowler was named the Gatorade national softball player of the year in 2008 and 2009. That’s a league of its own.

Fowler, our choice as the No. 89 selection among the Top 100 Sports Figures in Tucson history, was so good as a CDO senior in 2009 that she allowed one earned run in 139 innings, an ERA of 0.04.