Hansen's Hundred, No. 9: Frank Busch made Wildcats a powerhouse in the pool

He coached for the next 45 years before leaving Arizona to become National Team Director for USA Swimming in Colorado Springs.

In the '80s, Busch coached the University of Cincinnati men’s and women’s swimming teams on two-thirds of a typical NCAA swimming budget. His teams regularly finished in the top 20, but limited by spartan facilities and little money, he knew he had reached the limit.

"I was going to get out of coaching," Busch told me. "I was a minority partner in a building and construction business."

When Arizona’s coaching job opened in midseason 1989, Busch mailed a resume. He didn’t hear from the UA for six weeks. So he phoned senior women’s administrative leader Mary Roby and asked about the selection process.

"You’re one of 12 under consideration," Roby said. Two weeks later, she phoned and invited Busch to fly to Tucson to be interviewed. Arizona chose him over Cal’s NCAA championship coach Nort Thornton.

Four years later, with swimmers such as Perham and national champions like Ashley Tappin, Chad Carvin, Seth and Martin Pepper setting a foundation for unexpected excellence, Busch became the NCAA Coach of the Year.