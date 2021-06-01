Hansen's Hundred, No. 90: Paul Colwell remains best bowler in Tucson history

Thanks to modern technology, someone rescued 14 minutes of video from the 1976 PBA National Championships from the Leilani Lanes in Seattle and made it available on YouTube.

Longtime Tucsonans may recognize the man wearing an orange bowling shirt and John Daly-type pants: orange, red, black, white, green, yellow. CBS commentator Brent Musburger called Paul Colwell’s bowling outfit "spectacular."

Yes, CBS used to broadcast pro bowling every weekend. Yes, Brent Musburger was the voice of the PBA Tour. Yes, Paul Colwell was such a good bowler that in 1991 he was inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame.

The most compelling part of the 1976 PBA National Championship was that Colwell bowled in the nerve-wracking finals against Dave Davis, a match that ended with both men rolling 191s.

The match reached overtime when Colwell rolled what is probably the most famous blunder in pro bowling history — a gutter ball. It’s like the leader of the Masters whiffing on his approach shot at the 18th green at Augusta National.

An audible gasp from the overflow crowd at Leilani Lanes suggested that the Catalina High School graduate — the most successful bowler in Tucson history — had choked at the worst possible time.