Hansen's Hundred, No. 91: Ed Nymeyer a towering figure in basketball, volleyball

Not much seemed to intimidate Ed Nymeyer during his Hall of Fame athletic and coaching career. Not losing streaks. Not big-name opponents. Not the challenge of something different.

After his senior year at Globe High School, 1954, Nymeyer was invited to play in the state’s annual North-South All-Star basketball game in Flagstaff, an event attended by about 2,000 fans.

The Class A teams — a mix of Phoenix and Tucson all-stars — were matched against the Class B all-stars, which was the remainder of the state’s top players. Undaunted, Nymeyer was the game’s leading scorer as the Class B all-stars won 52-36.

Nymeyer, No. 91 in our list of the Top 100 Sports Figures in Tucson history, enrolled at Arizona and became the school’s career scoring leader, with 1,225 points through 1958. That didn’t include his freshman season, when he led the UA freshman team in scoring.

He even tried out for the Arizona golf and football teams, although his football adventure ended because of injuries.