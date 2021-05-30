Hansen's Hundred, No. 92: J. Rukin Jelks brought quarter horse racing to Tucson

In 1941, Tucson rancher J. Rukin Jelks paid $6,000 for 60 acres at the southeast corner of what is now North First Avenue and River Road. He built a house, some horse stables and, two years later, the Rillito Racetrack.

The first horse races held at what has also been known as Rillito Downs occurred Nov. 14, 1943. A crowd of 1,500 attended. More to the point, a quarter horse named Pay Dirt won the first Class A quarter mile ever run at the new track.

Pay dirt, for sure.

By the time Jelks sold Rillito Downs 10 years later, he was paid $250,000. Weekend crowds in excess of 4,000 jammed into what used to be an old Chinese vegetable farm as Tucson became known as the birthplace of quarter horse racing.

Soon, young Nogales jockey Bob Baffert was training quarter horses there. To some degree, Baffert can thank Jefferson Rukin Jelks, son of an Arkansas cotton farmer, for becoming the most famous horse trainer in American history.

Jelks, who is No. 92 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 sports figures of the last 100 years, enrolled at the University of Arizona in 1921 to study animal husbandry. Why Tucson? He suffered from tuberculosis and moved to Arizona for a drier climate.