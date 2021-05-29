Hansen's Hundred, No. 93: Gil Heredia ranks among best in Pima College, UA history

But after Pima College’s burst to the NJCAA finals, Heredia’s stock soared.

As improbable as it seemed, Heredia was even better after he joined Arizona’s pitching staff in 1986. He went 16-3, then the most victories ever by a Wildcat pitcher, leading the UA to the College World Series championship.

In two Arizona seasons, Heredia won 26 games, which is the most ever over that period by a Wildcat pitcher.

And although major-league scouts remained somewhat skeptical, citing Heredia’s lack of a blazing fastball, he was selected in the ninth round of the ‘87 draft. He worked his way bit by bit to the big leagues, pitching for minor-league teams in Mexico, Canada, Iowa, Oklahoma, Louisiana, California and Washington before sticking with the Montreal Expos for the 1994 season.

He was something of a late-bloomer, peaking in 1999 and 2000 as part of the Oakland A’s starting rotation, going 13-8 and 15-11 in back-to-back seasons and beating the New York Yankees in a 2000 American League Divisional playoff game.