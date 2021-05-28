Hansen's Hundred, No. 94: Joan Bonvicini started from scratch, then won big

You could debate this issue for hours: Which Arizona coach, rebuilding from ground zero, inherited the most daunting challenge?

Lute Olson? Adia Barnes? Volleyball’s Dave Rubio, who took charge of an 0-18 Pac-10 team in 1992? Or maybe men’s tennis coach Clancy Shields?.

I’m voting for Joan Bonvicini, who is No. 94 on our list of the Top 100 Sports Figures in Tucson history.

Hired away from top-25 power Long Beach State in the spring of 1991 where she had coached the 49ers to two Final Fours, Bonvicini was given the keys to a clunker of all clunkers.

The Wildcats were coming off a 6-25 season with average home attendance of 511. She was paid the anything-but-royal sum of $75,000 to break into the league’s then-thriving group of Stanford, USC, UCLA and Washington.

In the previous five seasons, Arizona had gone 18-72 in conference games.

Ever candid, Bonvicini admitted she was “starting from scratch.” That was being polite.

I phoned Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer the day after Bonvicini was hired and asked if Arizona might finally break through and become relevant in women’s basketball.