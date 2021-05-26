Hansen's Hundred, No. 96: Tucson's Ted Bland was 'Blue Brigade' star and World War II hero

Squire typed a column about his teammate and mailed it to the newspaper.

He described Bland as "the little guy around whom the whole machine was built." He suggested that a memorial be built in his name at Arizona Stadium.

Squire wrote that in 1935 the UA added 3,000 bleacher seats to accommodate the fans who showed up to cheer for Bland. "The crowd loves him," he wrote. "He is the most highly-publicized player the University of Arizona has ever known."

And he wrote that when Arizona defeated Drake 56-0 in his last game as a Wildcat, November 1935, that Bland received "the greatest standing ovation ever accorded a University of Arizona athlete."

"The little guy who had the courage of a giant fell into the coach’s arms and wept," he wrote.

Arizona inducted Bland into its Sports Hall of Fame in 1980, and placed his name on the top row of the Ring of Honor at Arizona Stadium. Now, 86 years after he last played for the Wildcats, Bland’s name is unfamiliar to most of those who sit at Arizona Stadium.