Hansen's Hundred, No. 97: Tucson High's Billie Harris became 'Jackie Robinson of softball' in Arizona

• The ASA Softball Hall of Fame;

• The USA Senior Softball Hall of Fame.

She played in her own version of the famous Hollywood movie "League Of Their Own." In 1969, she was named MVP of the ASA national Softball Championships, an 18-time All-Star playing mostly in the Pacific Coast Women’s Softball League.

Self-taught, Harris began playing softball with the Sunshine Girls of Tucson in 1948, which won Southwest League championships for five consecutive years. At one point in 1953, she pitched four straight no-hitters.

But not all went without a hitch. She was unable to play in the 1954 national championships because she was told there would be racial violence if she accompanied her Arizona teammates.

In a 2019 interview with Fox Sports Arizona, Harris said: "I never let much of the segregation bother me. It was tough, but I would go through whatever it took to play."

She worked as a photographer, a custodian, and at a community theater, often signing the national anthem before softball games.

Harris' reputation has grown so much since she retired at 74 — yes, she played until she was 74 — that she has thrown out the first pitch at an Arizona Diamondbacks game.