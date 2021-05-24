Hansen's Hundred, No. 98: Larry Toledo built Pima College's athletic department

From 1950-80, there was no greater honor in high school sports than being a Thom McAn Award winner. The local, state and national award was the high school version of the Heisman Trophy.

In 1959, it was won by Pueblo High School state championship quarterback Larry Toledo, who was married (Ann) and the father of a 7-month old daughter (Susanna).

But what stuck with Toledo more than the much-appreciated $1,000 prize was that he didn’t win the state award, but was No. 1 nationally.

Those who had come to know Toledo from his days as a Little League baseball All-Star and the top high school QB in Arizona couldn’t have been surprised that Toledo went on to far greater success as an adult.

When he was inducted into the National Association of College Athletic Directors’ Hall of Fame (NACDA) in 2010, his former Pueblo teammate, Bob Acuna, told me: "Larry was a guy you could trust. Standing in the huddle next to him, I always thought something good was going to happen."

Toledo was a no-brainer choice for selection into our list of Top 100 Sports Figures in Tucson history.