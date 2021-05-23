Hansen's Hundred, No. 99: Jim Reffkin turned Tucson into a tennis town

By 1993, the U.S. Tennis Association named Tucson’s tennis center the No. 1 facility in America. Billie Jean King played there. So did Rod Laver. It bustled with so many tournaments — local and national, juniors and masters — that the USTA and the USPTA employed Reffkin to hold seminars at such places at the U.S. Open to tell them why tennis in Tucson was so successful.

Reffkin’s impact on Tucson tennis goes far beyond awards and recognition. The Marquette University graduate, raised near Munster, Indiana, moved to Tucson in 1964 and became the tennis coach and athletic director at Salpointe Catholic High School. He later was a pro at the high-class and nationally renowned Tucson Racquet Club and also the tennis coach at Tucson High School.

He was such a good teacher and leader that in the space of three weeks in 1996, he coached Pima College to the NJCAA women’s national title, Salpointe’s girls team to the state championship and Salpointe’s boys tennis team to the state finals.

He didn’t inherit all the best talent, either.