Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Aaron Gordon, Lauri Markkanen cash in, climb chart of richest Cats

At the UA’s Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremonies last week, All-American swimmer Annie Chandler Grevers delivered a wonderful acceptance speech in which she termed her four seasons under former UA coach Frank Busch as a period of “imperishable confidence.” Said Grevers, who is married to four-time Olympic swimming gold medalist Matt Grevers: “I remember the reverence of wearing the UA’s cactus logo on our swim caps. The energy on our deck was contagious.” Grevers was a key part of Arizona’s epic 2008 sweep of the NCAA’s men’s and women’s national championships over an eight-day period. “When we finally captured the national title, I saw moisture in (Busch’s) stoic eyes. I saw tears of joy and exuberance in our parents sitting in the stands.” Grevers’ contemporary, men’s All-American swimmer Jean Basson, was inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Fame the same night. He, too, spoke of his UA days with respect, saying that “I felt more proud representing the UA than I did at the Olympics” while competing for South Africa.