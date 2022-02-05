Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Adia Barnes uses platform to push for female coaches at all levels

Steve Kerr, Rob Gronkowski get key-card treatment

One of the many new large buildings on the UA campus is the Graduate hotel, which is, shall we say, not a Motel 6. Some of my family members stayed at the Graduate last week, sharing pool time with, among others, Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders and their spring training entourage. The 16-story hotel has one special feature: When you check in, you are given an electronic/magnetic card to gain entry to the elevator and your room. The cards are replicas of UA student ID cards of, among others, Steve Kerr, Rob Gronkowski, Nick Foles and prominent ex-Wildcat athletes. Kerr’s card, the size of a driver’s license, is spot-on from 1983-88, with his youthful mug shot and signature. If the names, image and likeness legislation had been legal when Kerr was a Wildcat, he might’ve made tens of thousands of dollars.