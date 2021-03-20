Hansen's Sunday Notebook: After going 0 for 4, Jedd Fisch is right on time as Wildcats' coach

The Star's longtime columnist weighs in on Jedd Fisch's perseverance as spring drills begin, Jim Rosborough's pending milestone and the comings and goings by Tucson's coaches.
Jedd Fisch's near-misses were a blessing in disguise
Early Friday morning, UA football coach Jedd Fisch was sitting outside, overlooking Arizona Stadium from the fourth floor of the Lowell-Stevens complex. His defensive line coach, Ricky Hunley, was a few yards away, working on a podcast with Dannie Rogers, Fisch’s new coordinator of public relations/communications.
Fisch first met Hunley at the Missouri Tigers football summer camp in 2000. A year later, Hunley was hired to be the line coach under Steve Spurrier at Florida at the same time Spurrier hired Fisch to be a graduate assistant.
“The timing was amazing,” said Fisch. “We kept in touch. I called Ricky probably four times in the last five years. When I was interviewed to be the head coach at UCLA, Kansas and Temple, I called Ricky all three times and asked if he would want to come with me. He always said, ‘I’m with you.’”
As Fisch was talking about Hunley, a two-time consensus All-American, the sun shone on Hunley’s name and jersey number 89 that are on display above the press box on the west side of Arizona Stadium.
What were the chances they would finally hook up in Tucson 21 years later? Slim but not none, obviously.
It was surely a disappointment when Fisch was turned away by Kansas in November 2018. The Jayhawks chose to hire recycled LSU coach Les Miles, who was recently fired for sexual harassment allegations linked to his previous stop.
In retrospect, Fisch was fortunate not to get the Kansas job. The Jayhawks went 1-16 under Miles. KU was and remains a football graveyard.
In January 2019, Temple interviewed Fisch for its head coach job. It instead chose Rod Carey, the head coach at Northern Illinois. Temple went 1-6 last season. Again, in retrospect, Fisch was fortunate Temple didn’t hire him.
Fisch was one of two finalists for the UCLA coaching job when the Bruins hired Chip Kelly in December 2017. Fisch had been the Bruins’ interim head coach for two games following the firing of Jim Mora. But Fisch landed on his feet as an assistant for the Los Angeles Rams, who soon reached Super Bowl LIII.
Before his Rams experience, Fisch was also turned away when Arizona hired Kevin Sumlin. That was a personal 0 for 4 that went beyond a baseball player’s 0 for 4.
“I thought I had a good chance coming off my time at UCLA,” Fisch said Friday. “I was interviewed and met with President (Robert C.) Robbins at that time. I felt good about the interview, but they went with Kevin.”
How’d that work out? Arizona is on a school-record 12-game losing streak.
When Arizona searched to replace Sumlin, Fisch was working for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. After being told no by Temple, Kansas, UCLA and Arizona, Fisch got the UA job on his second attempt. Talk about persistence.
“The most challenging question President Robbins and (athletic director) Dave Heeke both asked me was, ‘Are you sure you want to leave the NFL?’” Fisch says. “I had a great situation, with the greatest football coach of all time, so it’s understandable they wanted to know about the appeal of a college job. They brought that up all three times we talked.
“They wanted to know if I understood what I would take on by coming to Arizona. Your phone calls at night are not the same. Your weekends aren’t the same in the offseason. You don’t just freely go on vacation. But I embrace those challenges. I love it.”
The man who might’ve been the coach of the Temple Owls, the Kansas Jayhawks and the UCLA Bruins begins his first Arizona spring practice Wednesday.
After 20 years of preparation, Fisch’s journey begins now.
'Roz' nearing 1,000th win
After his basketball playing career ended at Iowa in 1969, Jim Rosborough enrolled at John Marshall Law School in Chicago. He discovered it wasn’t what he wanted to do for his life’s work. So he got a job at the Corkery Middle School on Chicago’s west side, teaching art, spelling and reading.
Rosborough worked in the PE department and supervised the cafeteria at lunch time.
In 1970, Rosborough asked the principal if he could start a school basketball team. And although he wasn’t paid to coach — he had to charge 10 cents admission just to pay referees $7 — Rosborough began to win and win and win and win.
His four Corkery teams went 127-22.
Amazingly, in 1974, he got an interview with new Iowa head coach Lute Olson and, against all odds, was hired. Six years later, the Hawkeyes went to the Final Four. By 1986, he was the head coach at Northern Illinois. He was later the lead assistant coach at Arizona’s 1994, 1997 and 2001 Final Four teams.
On Saturday, Rosborough was on the bench as he has been for eight years as an assistant to Pima College women’s basketball coach Todd Holthaus.
What few know is that Rosborough entered Saturday’s loss to Central Arizona with 999 career coaching victories.
What makes Rosborough’s 999 victories so impressive is that he didn’t sit in one place and start counting. After leaving the UA basketball program in 2007, he became the top assistant coach on Karl Pieroway’s Pima College’s men’s basketball staff, and then spent four years as Vicky Maes’ assistant coach on the UA women’s tennis team.
A couple of years ago, Rosborough’s sons, Jon and Greg, began researching their father’s coaching career. They added all the victories, from Corkery to Iowa to NIU to Arizona and Pima College, and were amazed that it was getting close to 1,000.
Rosborough will get another crack at 1,000 this week against Eastern Arizona.
Now 76, his career has been an American success story.
“When Lute hired me at Iowa in 1974, I was paid $1,000 a year to be a grad assistant,” he says. “I got $250 for helping run his summer camp and I made ends meet by using savings from my days teaching in Chicago. I guess you could say it all worked out.”
Chris Rastatter on track to work big games
Tucson basketball referee Chris Rastatter appears to be on a path to work the Final Four. He is the highest-ranked Pac-12 official in the Kenpom.com evaluations, No. 18 in the nation and was assigned to work a First Four game on Thursday and the Syracuse-San Diego State game Friday. Rastatter, a Rincon High School grad, has worked 69 games this season, the fourth-highest total in the NCAA. Those refs who work the most games are considered the most in demand, the most capable. Rastatter’s path to the Final Four was accelerated when Final Four referees John Higgins, Kipp Kissinger, Roger Ayers and Ted Valentine all were disqualified from the tournament for COVID-19 issues. Sixty men’s basketball officials began the NCAA Tournament; that number will be reduced to 40 for the Sweet 16. Tucsonan Bob Scofield is working his 22nd consecutive NCAA women’s tournament and has been in San Antonio since last Wednesday. Scofield has called 68 games this season ….
'Hammer' finds new home at Syracuse
After the New York Jets fired head coach Adam Gase in January, special teams coach Jeff Hammerschmidt was not retained by new coach Robert Saleh. Hammerschmidt, an All-Pac-10 safety at Arizona in 1988, wasn’t unemployed long. He has been hired to be part of ex-UA offensive coordinator Dino Babers' staff at Syracuse. Hammerschmidt, who had coaching stints at Arizona under Dick Tomey and Mike Stoops, spent five years with the Jets, and has also coached at Stanford, San Jose State, Colorado State, Cal Poly, Saint Mary’s, Montana, Indiana and Southern Utah. Whew. Hammerschmidt, only 53, is a survivor. …
Ex-UA assistant Tim Kish joins HOF chapter
Tim Kish, who was Arizona’s interim head football coach in 2011 and coached the Wildcat linebackers for eight years, is involved in Tucson’s football scene again. After retiring from coaching at Oklahoma a year ago, Kish returned to Tucson and is now on the board of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, Southern Arizona Chapter. …
Justin Gainey experiences tough side of college coaching
After Mark Phelps was dismissed from Arizona’s basketball coaching staff, Sean Miller hired Santa Clara assistant coach Justin Gainey to be part of Arizona’s program. But Gainey left after two years, taking a job at Marquette, a move that seemed to be more secure than waiting out the NCAA investigation at Arizona. Unfortunately, Marquette fired head coach Steve Wojciechowski last week, putting Gainey in limbo. Tough business. …
Ex-Cat Clark Crist snaps up chance to coach River Turtles
Clark Crist, a Palo Verde High School grad, was the starting shortstop on Arizona’s 1980 NCAA championship baseball team. After four years of minor-league baseball, Crist became one of the most accomplished scouts in Major League Baseball helping to discover, among others, All-Stars Kenny Lofton and Albert Pujols. Crist signed Tucsonans such as Craig Bjornson, who went on to be a World Series champion bullpen coach for the Red Sox and Astros. Last week, the 63-year-old Crist made a career change; after scouting for the Diamondbacks for six years, and before that the Astros, Reds, Cardinals, Mets, Indians and Red Sox, Crist accepted a job as manager of the Appalachian League’s Pulaski River Turtles, a collegiate summer league team created by USA Baseball and MLB. “I’m excited that USA Baseball trusts me to work with these kids,” said Crist. “I’ll move to Virginia in a few weeks and plan to enjoy a great summer.” …
Steve Botkin has insightful perspective
Sahuaro High School girls basketball coach Steve Botkin, the only girls basketball coach in Tucson to coach more than 500 victories, had a sad end to the abbreviated 2020-21 season last week, eliminated in the state semifinals with a 17-1 record. Botkin added perspective in a Facebook post that said: “We started on Nov. 8. Only 10 girls could be in the gym at one time. The season was canceled, then started again. We had to stop a game at halftime due to us being in close contact and had to quarantine for 15 days. We then played 12 games in 16 days with one practice in February. What this team taught me is don’t let anything get you down. Keep moving forward and make the best out of the situation.” Sahuaro, which reached the state championship game a year ago, has gone 60-6 the last three seasons. …
Assessment of Archie Miller could apply to brother
After Indiana fired fourth-year basketball coach Archie Miller last week, longtime Indianapolis columnist/sports-talk host Bob Kravitz wrote the following, which in my opinion is almost a word-for-word description of Archie’s brother, Sean: “If Miller had enjoyed some success, nobody would have worried about his lack of personal appeal, how he rarely if ever smiles, his lack of a deep connection to the community beyond the walls of the basketball offices. But combine the losing with the perpetually dour countenance, the fact people outside the program never truly got to see who he was or what he was about, and you have a massive disconnect. There was never a connection with Miller.” Bingo. How hard can it be to wear a smile periodically, or to enjoy getting millions of dollars to coach a basketball team? …
My two cents: Match Play field shows just how fleeting success can be
Success in sports is so fleeting, and rarely is the lack of longevity more apparent than in this week’s WGC-Dell Match Play Championships in Austin, Texas.
Only four of this week’s top 16 seeds were top 16 seeds at the 2014 WGC-Accenture Match Play championships held at Dove Mountain: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson and Rory McIlroy.
Of the remaining 2014 match play field of 64 at Tucson, only 11 more qualified this week: Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama, Billy Horschel, Mark Leishman, Lee Westwood and Matt Kuchar.
That means 49 of the 64 golfers in Tucson’s final match play field, 2014, didn’t qualify. How time flies.
