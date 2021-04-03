Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Ageless Mark Melancon tops list of ex-Cats, locals in big leagues

Ex-Cat Brenda Frese is national coach of the year

Former Arizona women’s basketball player Brenda Frese, Class of ’92, was voted the AP’s national women’s basketball coach of the year last week. She also won in 2002. Frese’s Maryland team went 26-3, won the Big Ten with a 17-1 record and reached the Sweet 16. She got eight of the 30 votes, one ahead of Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer and NC State’s Wes Moore. I think Arizona’s Adia Barnes would’ve won that award had the Wildcats beaten ASU in the regular-season finale. I also think she would’ve won the award if the AP had waited until next week to hold the vote. Frese is a solid pick — her Maryland team replaced all five starters from last year — but her Terrapins haven’t had a season worse than 26-8 in more than 10 years. Timing and national attention are the two factors that swing those national awards; Barnes’ impressive rebuild at UA didn’t attract enough eyes until it reached the Final Four.