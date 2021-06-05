Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Amphi's Tim Derksen, Santa Rita's Terrell Stoglin continue Tucson hoops tradition

ASU basketball coach Ned Wulk was the first college coach to get a recruiting agreement from Coolidge High School football-basketball standout Robbie Dosty. The two-time 1970s All-State receiver and basketball dynamo was going to play for the Sun Devils.

But after Dosty required a year at Colby Junior College in Kansas — where some thought he was the No. 1 NJCAA prospect in the nation, averaging 22 points a game — Arizona assistant coach Jerry Holmes successfully persuaded Dosty to play for the Wildcats.

On July 1, 1977, Dosty signed to play for Arizona, projected as Fred Snowden‘s next big thing in the impressive line of Coniel Norman, Bob Elliott and Eric Money.

But after averaging 11 points per game as a UA freshman in 1977-78, Dosty was seriously injured in a a one-car automobile rollover and required two knee surgeries. By the time he regained his touch, in 1980-81, he averaged 13 and scored 32 one night against Stanford, 25 another night against the Sun Devils.

But his knee issue took a significant toll. Dosty was no longer an NBA prospect. He went from job to job over the next few decades, trying to find himself. It was a more difficult battle than any knee injury or ballgame at Pauley Pavilion.

Dosty died of cancer Friday. He was 62. His was a troubled life of what might have been.