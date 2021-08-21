Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Andre Jackson the latest Tucsonan to crack the big leagues

4. Caitlin Whitehead, women’s golf. Coach Laura Ianello has been, year after year, one of the NCAA’s leading recruiters in any sport. This year, Ianello signed Top 100 global recruits from England, Italy and France. Perhaps the prize recruit from her four-woman Class of 2021 is Whitehead, who is from England and is currently ranked No. 38 in the world female amateur poll by Golfweek. How good is that? Returning UA All-American Yu-Sang Hou is No. 36 and three-year UA standout Ya Chun Chang is No. 49.

5. Madi Elish, softball. The younger sister of Texas standout Miranda Elish , who was 37-2 and a first-team All-American at Oregon in 2018, Madi has been ranked as high as the No. 11 overall softball prospect in America. She was 27-3 in her final two prep seasons in Crown Point, Indiana, and also played extensively for the national power Orange County Batbusters in the summer season. New UA softball coach Caitlin Lowe has an immediate need for an impact pitcher; Elish’s prep career fits that bill.

JET departs after one season

Jason Terry’s one season on the Arizona basketball coaching staff was surely as much a learning experience for him as for those he coached. His input to Sean Miller’s system was limited; he appeared to be more of a rah-rah guy than a first-year coach trying to work his way to be a head coach. My guess is that’s why Terry chose to join the Denver Nuggets organization and be the head coach of the Grand Rapids Gold in the G League. He’ll get to be a decision-maker and use his 19 years of knowledge as an NBA point guard instead of holding much of it back. However, the G League isn’t known for producing NBA head coaches the way Triple-A baseball is for turning out MLB managers. The history of the Grand Rapids franchise goes back to 2006, when it was the Anaheim Arsenal. The head coach of the Arsenal from 2006-07 was Arizona’s 1995 All-Pac-10 guard Reggie Geary, who is now an executive in the UA athletic department’s development operation. After leaving the Arsenal, Geary became an assistant at Arizona and SMU before spending five seasons as a head coach in the Japanese pro basketball league. Of the 10 Arsenal-to-Gold head coaches since 2006, only one, Sam Vincent, became an NBA head coach. He was fired after one season with the Charlotte Hornets.