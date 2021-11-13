Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Arizona center Christian Koloko transforms body, game

Brent Strom makes surprising move to D-backs

After helping the Houston Astros win the 2017 World Series, Tucson pitching coach Brent Strom told me: "I don’t know how much longer I’ll do this." He was 69 at the time. About a month ago, the pitching coach of the Tucson Toros’ epic 1991 Pacific Coast League championship team, told the Astros he was retiring. Strom later told reporters he contacted an old friend, legendary Sandy Koufax, about his decision to retire. Koufax told him to be "careful with your time." Said Strom: "I need to enjoy my life a little bit." But last week, Strom, 73, chose to take on one of the most difficult jobs in Major League Baseball. He reportedly will be the new pitching coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks, possibly the worst team in MLB. Strom has lived in Tucson for 40 years and is married to Carrie Greenfield Strom, daughter of the UA’s first-ever NFL player, Tom Greenfield, a lineman of the late 1930s whose name is in the Ring of Honor at Arizona Stadium.