Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Arizona-Utah cancellation reminds us there's more to life than football

Ex-Wildcats coach Bruce Larson part of UA reunion

Bruce Larson was Arizona’s basketball coach from 1961-72, stuck in antiquated Bear Down Gym as his WAC opponents Utah, New Mexico and BYU built grand new arenas. Finally, when Arizona built McKale Center in 1972, Larson and the school parted ways. He was not a bitter man. Each time I’ve asked Larson about his UA days, he says “I played the cards I was dealt.” Now 94, an active golfer for most of the last 25 years, Larson enjoyed a reunion with many of his former Wildcats last week, gathering at the home of former All-WAC guard Warren Rustand. One of Larson’s top players, All-WAC forward Albert Johnson, a former UA assistant coach, also attended the reunion, along with Buddy Doolen, an All-State guard at Catalina High School who went on to win 381 games as head coach at Mesa Westwood High School. Also attending the reunion were former UA basketball players Dennis Albright, Tom Lavoy and Ken Kurtz. …