Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Kevin Sumlin's replacement must see job as something more than a stopover

Lopez is the only member of the Sweet 16 who had been fired before arriving at Arizona. But Lopez is the exception. At 48, he had been highly successful at Florida, going to five NCAA Tournaments and two College World Series in seven years. Florida’s athletic director made a puzzling decision to fire Lopez.

Before Arizona hired Rich Rodriguez in 2012, I advocated that the school fully examine the possibility of hiring Tedy Bruschi to be its head coach. It was met by silence. What do you think now? Bruschi, 47, an ESPN analyst, has never coached. But he’s a leader, a big personality who has every tool to run a college football operation successfully. Can you imagine Salpointe Catholic elite recruits Lathan Ransom, Bijan Robinson, Bruno Fina and Matteo Mele leaving town if Bruschi told them about his vision for Arizona football? On the same subject, former Salpointe lineman Jonah Miller is holding a media session Wednesday at La Paloma to sign his letter-of-intent with Oregon. Bruschi would need to hire a strong staff, which is just what Edwards did at ASU. Remember Edwards had been out of coaching for 10 years, had never recruited since his coaching background was solely in the NFL. But obviously, ASU’s model is working and is catching on. A few weeks ago, Jackson State hired Deion Sanders to be its head coach. It’s a new world.