Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Battle for No. 1 will stretch into training camp

In the last decade, Arizona football jersey No. 1 was worn mostly by journeymen players, if that. Proof? Tellas Jones wore No. 1 for three seasons. So did Mike Turner. Do you remember them?

For the last four seasons, reserve wide receiver Drew Dixon of Sabino High School wore jersey No. 1. Dixon opted out of most of the 2020 season and then entered the transfer portal, although there has been no announcement where Dixon will play football this season, if at all. No. 1 was also worn by Kylan Butler, Jesse Scroggins, Derek Babiash and Louis Holmes. If you ask “who?,” you are not alone.

The leading No. 1 in UA football history is quarterback Bruce Hill, who led Arizona to seasons of 9-2, 9-2 and 8-3 from 1973-75. The leading No. 1 of the last 20 years was Bobby Wade, the school's career receiving yards leader. Another wide receiver, Syndric Steptoe, wore No. 1 and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns; he's now a UA support-staffer.