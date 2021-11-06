Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Bring phones, not cash, to McKale Center for hoops games

Rawle Alkins , who has been a central figure in the FBI and NCAA investigation into Arizona’s basketball program, is playing for MHP Riesen in Ludwigsburg, Germany, this season. Alkins is averaging 15 minutes and 4.0 points per game. Among those starting ahead of the UA’s Class of 2016 recruit from New York is ex-Wildcat guard Justin Simon , who ultimately transferred from Arizona to St. John’s.

World Series games too long

For the first time in my lifetime, I didn’t watch the World Series. Not a single pitch. It wasn’t merely that I had little interest in the Braves or Astros, it was that Channel 11/KMSB’s lingering negotiations with the DISH network blacked out Fox in Tucson, one of 64 stations in the country involved in the DISH vs. Tegna (owner of KMSB) dispute. What surprised me was that I didn’t hear anyone complain. Not an email. Not a comment from a friend. Nothing. Part of it is that baseball has often become a pain to watch: Game 1 of the World Series required 4 hours and 7 minutes; Game 5 lasted exactly four hours. Compare that to Games 1 and 2 of the epic Diamondbacks-Yankees 2001 World Series. Those games were played in 2:44 and 2:35, respectively. Even the classic Game 7 of the 2001 World Series, Arizona’s historic rally to beat the Yankees in the bottom of the ninth, only required 3:20. From a viewer’s perspective, the game I have loved for so long is broken and too often boring.