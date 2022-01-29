Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Catalina High keeps positive outlook; Jedd Fisch's recruiting class one for the books

McKale will be rocking as Graves, Ducks visit

About 10,000 tickets have been sold for Friday’s Arizona-Oregon women’s basketball game at McKale Center. The Wildcats are averaging 7,091 per game and could reach 12,000 or so for the Ducks, given the fallout from Oregon’s heated overtime win over UA in Eugene two weeks ago. Let’s just say UO coach Kelly Graves might surpass ASU’s Bobby Hurley as basketball villain No. 1 in Tucson. Arizona’s All-Pac-12 forward Cate Reese said that the lack of students at women’s games is ”the sad truth.’’ Said Reese about student support: “We’re not the men’s team and sometimes that’s kind of what it comes down to. We need more students, that’s a huge factor. People don’t want to play us here; we need to put an emphasis on getting students to our games.’’