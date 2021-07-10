Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Chip Hale an upgrade over Jay Johnson in almost every way

“There’s something special about (Hale),’’ UA athletic director Dave Heeke said, and not just because of his many links to Tucson, or that he managed ex-Wildcat All-Pac-10 players Keoni DeRenne, Colin Porter and Alan Zinter while the Sidewinders’ manager.

It would’ve been easier for Hale to stay in the big leagues, coach third base and let someone else take the responsibility of building winning teams. It wasn’t about money; he has probably made enough on which to retire comfortably. He’s not into “easy.’’

He's into making Arizona baseball a champion again.

Four Tucson golfers having a summer to remember

Some local golfers are finding success on the golf course lately:

• Bianca Pagdanganan, who made a 30-foot eagle putt at the 18th hole to put Arizona into the NCAA Tournament finals in 2018 — the Wildcats won the national championship two days later — is stepping it up. Pagdanganan qualified for the Tokyo Olympics last week as one of two Philippines golfers. This won’t be her first time on a big stage. She won the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games.