Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Chip Hale would be perfect choice as Wildcats' next coach

Cronin expects changes in college athletics with NIL

UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin delivered one of the most insightful comments on the onrushing Names, Image and Likeness legislation that is about to change college sports dramatically. Cronin told the Los Angeles Times: "We just went to the Final Four. The days of players being told they have to show up an hour early for a practice because they have to do commercials for CBS and not asking any questions and just doing it for free are over. The days of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar just showing up and being thankful he’s in a UCLA uniform are over. I’m glad I’m not an athletic director trying to figure it all out.”