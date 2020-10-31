Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles' long journey from Tucson ends in the NFL

White Sox's latest manager hire hits close to home

Tony LaRussa , 76, will be the manager of the Chicago White Sox in 2021. That raised eyebrows in the MLB community last week, but it’s not much different than Tucsonan Brent Strom , who turned 72 last month, remaining as the pitching coach of the Houston Astros. Strom is considered one of the best in the business and has been a big part of Houston’s rise to prominence since he was hired in 2014. Strom, who won 11 games for the 1980 Tucson Toros and was the Toros’ pitching coach during their epic 1991 Pacific Coast League championship season, has been able to blend his old-school ideas with new-age baseball analytics.

Hillenbrand opens doors for Olympic training

Tucsonan Delaney Schnell, who won a bronze medal in platform diving in the 2019 World Championships, was expected to be Team USA’s key platform diver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which have been pushed back to the summer of 2021. There are only 60 or 70 diving facilities in America equipped with 10-meter (32-foot) platform diving equipment, including the UA’s Hillenbrand Aquatics Center. But Hillenbrand and most others were closed for almost five months, and Schnell was unable to work at her craft. But USA Diving last week announced that Schnell has been able to return to regular training at Hillenbrand, where she has begun working toward a December FINA World Cup trials competition in North Carolina. Before that, Schnell — who has two years of eligibility remaining at Arizona — is expected to train in Indiana with her synchronized platform partner, Indiana Hoosiers freshman Tarrin Gilliland.