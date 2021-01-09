Hansen's Sunday Notebook: 'Dr. Blitz' becomes most accomplished assistant in 50 years of Arizona football

It’s not yet clear what Arizona will pay Brown to be its defensive coordinator — surely the $1.7 Michigan owes him will be somewhat offset by what the Wildcats pay him — but he’ll be loud, aggressive and bold, and no offensive coordinator in the Pac-12 will view Arizona’s defense as a pushover any longer.

Nugent steps into another building job

Cienega coach Pat Nugent is No. 2 among active high school football coaches in Tucson, 139-57 since getting his first head coaching job in 1997 at Flowing Wells.

After reshaping the Caballeros team, going 18-13, he took over an 0-10 Canyon del Oro football program.

Nugent has no fear. That much became clear when he left a 73-30 run at CDO in 2009. He left what would be a 14-0 state championship team led by Ka’Deem Carey to, gulp, become head coach of an all-but-dead Pima College football program on a 1-40 streak.

Last week, Nugent confirmed he was leaving Cienega, where he has gone 48-14, to build from scratch the football program at new Mica Mountain High School in the Vail School District.