Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Every signature, letter showed Lute Olson was man of the people

If anyone had earned a few extra hours of rest, it was Olson, a noted workaholic whose commitment to recruiting never diminished, not even after he turned 70.

When Olson died last week, Slone told me “I feel like a piece of me died.”

All of those who treasure the cactus-and-logo cards they got from Lute Olson — all of those who have framed a photograph, posing with the famous coach — know exactly what Jim Slone means.

Finances keep Arizona AD Dave Heeke up at night

On the first day of school last week, UA athletic director Dave Heeke walked across campus to get a cup of coffee. He counted 12 people on a journey that, in any other year, he might’ve seen 1,200.

A day later, the Pac-12 announced it was laying off or furloughing 88 employees. Not a week goes by that a Power Five school doesn’t announce layoffs, furloughs or the elimination of sports. It is all-consuming if you are an athletic director. Heeke referred to the “stress” and “fatigue” that has gripped his staff, top to bottom. The UA has about 250 full-time employees in the athletic department.