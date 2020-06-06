Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Ex-Cat Ted Purdy gets 'God-bumps' in new job at food bank

Longtime college coach Osia Lewis was planning Tucson return

Darlene Luster Lewis , wife of former Tucson High quarterback and Oregon State, San Diego State, Illinois and New Mexico assistant coach Osia Lewis , said that no memorial service has yet been planned for her husband, who died of liver cancer last week at 57. Darlene kept a sobering journal of Osia’s’ long and unforgiving illness, documenting his 18 chemotherapy and 33 radiation treatments from 2017-18. Unfortunately, the cancer returned six months ago. As did the chemo treatments. “Osia was in talks for a job outside of football and things were looking very promising about our future move back to Tucson,” Darlene said. “His death was quite a shock. He was doing really well. He was excited about our future move back to Tucson.” Lewis had been offered a coaching job on Jay Dobyns ’ new staff at Tanque Verde High School, but instead planned to work in private business. …

Former CDO star Tristan Peterson named NMSU's male student-athlete of the year

Former Canyon del Oro High School baseball standout Tristan Peterson last week was selected as New Mexico State’s male Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He has a 4.0 GPA in engineering and was coming off an All-American junior season in which he hit 20 home runs with 90 RBIs — second in the NCAA — with a .401 batting average. Ordinarily, Peterson would get selected in this week’s MLB draft, perhaps in the first eight or nine rounds. But because of COVID-19, the MLB draft will be just five rounds this year. Peterson, who led CDO to the 2016 state championship, could be signed as a free agent, but those deals have been capped at $20,000 during the coronavirus shutdown of MLB and its affiliates. Ordinarily, a player of Peterson’s status could expect a signing bonus of $200,000 or so. Now he’ll have to decide if he wants to return to NMSU in 2021, or take a low-bid free agency offer to get started in pro baseball.