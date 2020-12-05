Hansen's Sunday Notebook: 'Fearless' Aari McDonald near top of WNBA mock draft

Coaching shuffle has ex-Cat Matt Brase looking for a job

After the Houston Rockets and head coach Mike D’Antoni parted ways, the Rockets coaching staff splintered. D’Antoni joined Steve Nash ’s new staff for the Brooklyn Nets. But Rockets assistant coach Matt Brase was also affected by the transition and is not yet part of an NBA coaching staff as the 2020-21 NBA training camps began to open. Brase, a Catalina Foothills High School grad and former Central Arizona College and UA player, spent two seasons on the Rockets coaching staff and two previous years as head coach of the Rockets’ G League franchise in Texas. The grandson of Lute Olson shouldn’t be unemployed long; he is only 38, personable and game-ready. Brase not only has two years of NBA coaching experience but three years as the Rockets’ director of operations. …

Good to see Shelley Duncan back in the dugout

It’s good to see Canyon del Oro High School 1997 state champion Shelley Duncan get hired to be part of Tony LaRussa‘s new staff with the Chicago White Sox. The UA’s career home run champion was named the White Sox’s director of analytics last week. It’s similar to a job he held with the Toronto Blue Jays last year, before parting ways with the club over the summer. The White Sox are among the MLB clubs tardy to the business of analytics. Duncan, who played seven MLB seasons with the Yankees, Rays and Indians and has been a minor-league manager, recently told MLB.com he tried to educate himself beyond being a ballplayer. “I needed to see through a scout’s eyes,” Duncan said. “To be good at anything, it’s important to be able to speak the language of all the departments. Scouts speak in a different language; analytics people speak in a different language; coaches speak in a different language. To speak all those languages — to go and sit in the cafeteria with all those guys and understand how they watch a game and what’s important to them, will help you do your job.”