Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Heather Moore-Martin and Salpointe Catholic's girls volleyball team stayed healthy, won state

Tucson native Majok Deng earns minutes at Pepperdine

Remy Martin disappoints against 'Nova, but the ASU is far from overrated

When Arizona State’s preseason All-American point guard Remy Martin was limited to five points in the Sun Devils’ loss to No. 3 Villanova on Thursday, some quickly trotted out the “overrated” card. But based on his body of work in three ASU seasons, Martin is certainly not overrated. By comparison, when Damon Stoudamire was a first-team All-American point guard at Arizona in 1994-95, he was held to five points in a last-second loss at ASU. And in 1998-99, when current UA assistant coach Jason Terry was a first-team All-American point guard, he also was limited to five points in a crushing upset loss at Oregon State, a night Terry also committed a career-high seven turnovers. Terry was so frustrated after that game that as the OSU student section stormed on the court, pushing and shoving the Wildcat players, Terry took a swing at someone. He missed.