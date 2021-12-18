Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Impressive recruiting class bodes well for Jedd Fisch, Cats

On Saturday, 21 men’s basketball games were scheduled to be televised on the ESPN, Fox, CBS and NBC. Only one women’s basketball game, Tennessee-Stanford, was televised — by ESPN2.

But that is changing, if slowly.

Before it was canceled Saturday night due to COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats' program, Sunday’s Texas-Arizona game was scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN. It was one of 11 games involving Pac-12 women’s basketball teams scheduled for ESPN platforms this season. That shatters the previous high of four regular-season games, set in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

“They should show us,’’ UA coach Adia Barnes said last week. “We’re a great commodity. Over 5 million people watched our NCAA championship game last year."

Arizona’s victory over Louisville was seen on ESPNU last month. The Wildcats’ Jan. 30 game at Stanford will be on ESPN2. Stanford is involved in six of the 11 ESPN broadcasts this season; Oregon will be in three games.

Barnes said that casual sports viewers probably don’t watch Pac-12 women’s basketball but hopes that continues to change. "If they see us, they’ll say, 'Oh, Arizona is pretty good,'" she said. "Our visibility is growing."

Todd Holthaus at 302 wins and climbing

What impressed me most about Pima College’s women’s basketball team producing the last three ACCAC players of the week is that all are from Southern Arizona: Palo Verde High School's Angel Addleman, Tanque Verde High School's Nikya Orange and Rio Rico High School's Luisa Chavez.

Yet 14th-year coach Todd Holthaus continues as an NJCAA national power year after year with rosters heavy on Southern Arizona ballplayers. Already this season, Holthaus has won his 300th career game at Pima (he is now 302-138) and climbed to No. 6 in the NJCAA Division II poll. The 10-2 record is a bit misleading because Pima counts a season-opening loss to the Mexican National team on its record.

Since being hired away from Flowing Wells High School in 2007, Holthaus’ Aztecs have finished No. 2, No. 5 (three times) and No. 8 in the NJCAA finals and produced 12 first-team All-Americans. Looks like there will be more to come.

Abdi: Running 'makes me happy'

About 100 people squeezed into the lobby of the Fleet Feet store on Tanque Verde road late Thursday afternoon. Every seat was taken. All were there for a book signing event with Tucson’s five-time Olympic distance runner Abdi Abdirahman, whose recently-released book, "Abdi’s World: The Black Cactus on Life, Running and Fun," has become a success. Abdirahman not only participated in a 30-minute Q&A session, but then jogged across the street for a "fun run" with about 50 of his fans in the Udall Park area. At 44, the All-American from Pima College and Arizona said he’s not considering retiring from competitive running. Why should he? He made the USA Olympic team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "It makes me happy," he said. "If you find something you like to do, you never want to give it up." Abdirahman said his bucket list includes starting a nonprofit foundation in his native Somalia and hopes to help young runners earn scholarships, move to America and get an education.

New York Yankees prospect comes back to UA to graduate

When catcher Austin Wells left the Arizona baseball team after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he became a first-round draft pick of the New York Yankees. And although Wells has been impressive in his pro baseball debut — he hit 16 home runs in his first full minor-league season last summer and was featured in the Arizona Fall League All-Star game — he didn’t forget about the UA. He continued his education online and last week returned to Tucson and went through the graduation ceremony at the UA's Eller College of Management. Wells, a lefty hitter, is viewed as one of the Yankees’ rising prospects.

Salpointe's Driscoll is must-see swimmer

Here’s a name to remember: Salpointe Catholic High School junior Tyler Driscoll last month won two state swimming championships (50 freestyle and 100 butterfly) and last week finished seventh (50 freestyle) in the USA Speedo Junior Championships. Her coach, two-time Salpointe state championship coach Matt Hough, said that after the Speedo meet Driscoll "had a line of college coaches lining up to meet her. She’s a junior, only 16, with lots of room to get faster." Driscoll didn’t begin training full-time until last spring and turned the heads of big-time college recruiters because of her sudden improvement and also because she is 6 feet 1 inch, which is the girls swimming equivalent of a 6-10 basketball prospect.

Wildcat connections

UA men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd has quickly formed a bond with Jim Rosborough, who was Lute Olson’s right-hand man at the 1980, 1994, 1997 and 2001 Final Fours. Rosborough, now an assistant coach for the Pima College women’s team, often attends UA practices. He is a resource that Sean Miller did not tap into during his 12 Arizona seasons. Said Lloyd: "I smile every time I see Jim. It’s a good day when he stops by my office."

Hou sisters go to LPGA

Arizona women’s golf coach Laura Ianello knew when she recruited Yu-Sang Hou and Vivian Hou, elite international prospects from Taiwan, that she wasn’t likely to keep them for all four years of eligibility. Both earned the LPGA Tour cards after a months-long qualifying series last week and turned pro. That’s life for a Top-10 college golf program. Arizona lost Annika Sorenstam after her sophomore year and Lorena Ochoa after her sophomore year. Together, they combined for 99 LPGA tour victories. The Hou sisters left an impact. During their years at Arizona, the Wildcats won an NCAA championship and three times reached college golf's version of the Final Four.

My two cents: Steve Kerr's long-distance shooting legacy lives on

When Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry broke the NBA record for 3-point baskets last week (he had 2,982 through Friday) it indirectly shined a light on Steve Kerr and Arizona, which some — me, for instance — might say is the home of 3-pointers in college basketball.