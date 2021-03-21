Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Jedd Fisch's near-misses were a blessing in disguise

Steve Botkin has insightful perspective

Sahuaro High School girls basketball coach Steve Botkin, the only girls basketball coach in Tucson to coach more than 500 victories, had a sad end to the abbreviated 2020-21 season last week, eliminated in the state semifinals with a 17-1 record. Botkin added perspective in a Facebook post that said: “We started on Nov. 8. Only 10 girls could be in the gym at one time. The season was canceled, then started again. We had to stop a game at halftime due to us being in close contact and had to quarantine for 15 days. We then played 12 games in 16 days with one practice in February. What this team taught me is don’t let anything get you down. Keep moving forward and make the best out of the situation.” Sahuaro, which reached the state championship game a year ago, has gone 60-6 the last three seasons. …

Assessment of Archie Miller could apply to brother