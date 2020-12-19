Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Kevin Sumlin's road to riches ultimately cost Arizona dearly

But as Bruschi and his wife, former Sahuaro High School and UA volleyball standout Heidi Bomberger, discussed a career change and a serious attempt at replacing Kevin Sumlin, he knew the timing wasn’t right.

Heidi is a high school volleyball coach; she led the Feehan High School Shamrocks to an undefeated championship season this fall. Their three sons are active in football and lacrosse. One attends Clemson, the other Endicott College in Massachusetts and the youngest is still in high school. Bruschi has helped coach his sons on the Feehan staff.

“Seeing the Wildcats struggle stirs up a lot of emotions,” Bruschi said, “but I’ve got it going pretty good here and at ESPN. I’m passionate about my time at Arizona and all the people in Tucson, but it’s my turn to watch my wife and my kids here. I’ve played phone tag with Dave Heeke and I trust that he will make the right coaching hire.”

Merle Miller was 'just the right guy' to bring Tucson into the big time

When the Tucson Toros were admitted to the Pacific Coast League in 1969, owner Roy Jackson searched nationally for “just the right guy” to be the Triple-A club’s general manager.