Hansen's Sunday Notebook: NCAA athletes deserve every cent they can make

Tanvi Narendran will draw plenty of interest from colleges

Here’s a name to remember: Rincon/University High senior-to-be Tanvi Narendran has emerged as one of the top girls tennis players in Tucson history. Narendran last week won the UTSA Girls 18 Southwest championship, defeating Gonzaga junior Cathy Broerman in the finals at the UA’s Robson Tennis Center. Broerman, who is from Scottsdale, went 15-1 at Gonzaga this year. “Tanvi is the quintessential late-bloomer,’’ said her long-time coach Evan Phillips . Narendran is ranked No. 2 in Arizona in Girls 18U tennis and No. 46 nationally. She will now go through the college recruiting process. She plans to be an attorney.

New commish George Kilavkoff makes good first impression

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff‘s first day at work was Thursday. He began on a promising note, releasing a statement to Pac-12 student-athletes on social media that said: “The reason I am here is to serve and support every one of you, so the very first thing I wanted to do on my first day is reach out to you personally.’’ That was a bit of a different approach than ousted commissioner Larry Scott took. Scott’s two-step approach was (1) it’s about me (2) it’s about my bank account. Do you realize the Pac-12 spent more than $90 million on rent for its excessive downtown San Francisco office during Scott’s years at the top? Scott was a textbook study on how NOT to run the Pac-12.