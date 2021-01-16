Hansen's Sunday Notebook: NFL experience should give Wildcats an edge over Pac-12 foes

The younger Carroll had a modest college career, catching four passes at Pitt. He got his foot in the door on his father’s staffs at USC, but then got out of coaching altogether in 2010, pursuing a business career. When he decided he missed coaching, Carroll spent four years on the Miami Hurricanes staff, where he met Fisch.

A young Brennan Carroll learned from some impressive USC coaches such as Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin and Ed Orgeron. He has spent the last six years with the Seahawks, rising from offensive scheme specialist to run-game coordinator and offensive line coach.

“I originally tried to talk Brennan out of coaching,” Pete Carroll told Seattle reporters, “but he had an enormous awareness that gave him a chance to do well at an early age. Once he committed to it, I was thrilled. He’s very competitive, he’s very blunt with me. He tells me what I need to know.”

Sending Brennan Carroll to recruit a four-star prospect should have an impact. He was on the scene when USC signed Reggie Bush and a string of NFL quarterbacks. He was part of five Seahawks playoff teams that produced 19 Pro Bowl players — big names like Russell Wilson, D.K. Metcalf, Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch, identifiable figures that 17-year-old recruits have grown up watching.