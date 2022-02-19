Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Olympic controversy brings back memories for ex-UA swimmer, coach

Big game looms for Adia Barnes, Cats

Arizona’s women’s basketball game at Washington State on Sunday afternoon will almost surely determine if Adia Barnes’ club can finish second to Stanford in the Pac-12 regular season and get a No. 2 seed at the Pac-12 Tournament, and, beyond that, a No,. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. In that regard, it’s a must-win game for the Wildcats, who are 9-4 in the Pac-12, battling 10-4 Oregon and 9-5 WSU for the runner-up spot to 13-0 Stanford. Unfortunately for Barnes, the Pac-12 is not going to reschedule postponed games against tail-end programs Cal and Washington. There’s not enough time; the women’s Pac-12 Tournament begins March 2. Expect Sunday’s game to be a slow-and-go, inartistic, defensive struggle. Arizona has won four such “ugly” games: 48-46 against Vanderbilt, 55-53 at Oregon State, 62-58 against ASU and, Friday, the ugliest of all, 51-42 at last-place Washington on Friday. It’s survival now, not style.