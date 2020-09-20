Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Pac-12 football games are inevitable. Let the risk-taking begin.

Former Arizona offensive lineman and longtime UA assistant football coach Charlie Dickey last week was part of an Oklahoma State coaching staff asked to take a 40% pay cut to help the financially embattled OSU athletic department. Dickey is paid $550,000 per year. He and the other assistant coaches declined to take the cut, according to Oklahoma newspapers. Another former UA assistant coach, Kasey Dunn, who is paid $800,000 a year as OSU’s offensive coordinator, was also part of the group that declined staff-wide reductions. It was not a good look; but because the football coaches did not have “act of God” clauses in their contracts, they could not be forced to take a pay cut. The Oklahoman reported that they offered to take a smaller percentage pay cut, but could not reach an agreement with the athletic department.