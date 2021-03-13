Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Phoenix radio personalities think Wildcats should move on from Sean Miller

It didn’t work.

“In early 2014,” he told the Las Vegas Review Journal, “I was drunk and driving down the road, crying and screaming to God to help me. I had no money, no kids, no relationships, nothing to leave behind.”

Today, Johnson is sober and working with those trying to fix their lives in his Las Vegas facility.

One part of Johnson’s Tucson connection remains undone. He has not been placed into the Ring of Honor at Arizona Stadium even though he is fully qualified. Johnson played 10 seasons for the Denver Broncos, 1985-95. Fellow ex-Wildcats such as Brant Boyer, Michael Bates, Mike Dawson, Brandon Manumaleuna, Nick Folk, John Fina, Glenn Parker and Edwin Mulitalo have been placed in the Ring of Honor for 10 years of NFL service.

With the encouraging changes in his life, now would be a good year to honor Johnson, who was not only an All-Pac-10 football player, but the 1982 NCAA long jump champion.

Ex-Dorado, Wildcat Washington wins Pac-12 indoor title