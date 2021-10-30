Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Pima College continues to turn Tucsonans into soccer stars

Ex-Cat Lovieanne Jung hears hall's call

Second baseman Lovieanne Jung , who hit a remarkable .460 for Arizona’s 2003 softball team, becoming a first-team All-American, was inducted into the National Softball Hall of Fame last week in Oklahoma City. Jung later played for Mike Candrea ’s 2004 Olympic gold medal softball team. Getting into the National Softball Hall of Fame is one of the most difficult honors in any sport. In the long and successful history of softball in Tucson and the UA, the only such inductees have been Tucson High grad Billie Harris , 1982; UA first baseman Leah O’Brien-Amico , 2009; pitcher Jennie Finch , 2016; and Candrea , 2017. No Jennie Dalton. No Nancy Evans. No Laura Espinoza-Watson. They all seem overdue for induction.

Wildcats beat Georgia without Hou sisters

Arizona’s women’s golf team, which has been the school’s most successful sport the last 20 years, beat defending NCAA champion Ole Miss in the prestigious East Lake Cup last week in Atlanta. Yet coach Laura Ianello’s team did so without its two leading players, Vivian Hou and her sister, Yu-Sang Hou, who had just completed stage II of the LPGA’s Qualifying School in Florida. The Hou sisters both advanced and now enter the Q Series final round Nov. 29 to Dec. 12 in Alabama. It is a two-week process that will award the top 45 finishers (from about 175 golfers) with full privileges on the 2022 LPGA Tour. The Hou sisters both shot 68 in the final round of Stage II to advance. If they do not qualify and choose to return to Arizona for the 2022 college season, the Wildcats would again be a favorite to contend for the NCAA championship. Arizona has reached the women’s golf "Final Four" in three of the last four years.