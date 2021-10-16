Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Practice reveals plenty about Tommy Lloyd, Wildcats

The cold war has ended.

But this time it was neither tedious nor seemingly endless. I actually learned something. Such as:

• Lloyd is persistent, detailed, disciplined and does not let mistakes go uncorrected. He stopped a simple 3-on-2 fast-break drill after an unguarded player traveled. The drill was repeated until it was error free, doing so without shouting obscenities or demeaning anyone.

"Our (fast) pace is a constant," Lloyd said after the practice. "You’ve got to play well to score fast. But you can’t just run fast."

He’s a positive re-enforcer, not an old-school, in-your-face Woody Hayes or Rich Rodriguez.

• Because the Jefferson Center is locked and off-limits to outsiders, I had not been able to see the massive, full-color tributes to the school’s Ring of Honor players that hang on the north wall. I was mildly surprised to see Zeke Nnaji as part of the group. Yes, Nnaji was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2019-20, which qualifies for Ring of Honor placement, although it seems a bit of a stretch. Nnaji isn’t one of the 40 or 50 best players in UA basketball history, yet his name and likeness is next to those of Steve Kerr and Damon Stoudamire.