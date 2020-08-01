Hansen's Sunday Notebook: 'Pride of Arizona' lives up to its name as it adapts to coronavirus reality

The irony is that those people from the ticket office and in facilities/events management are those now charged with a challenge like never before: how to safely seat fans for the Sept. 26 football opener against Arizona State. And beyond that, how to get them to their seats — and later, off campus — without violating face-covering and social distancing protocols.

The UA must soon decide how many fans, if any, will be allowed in the stadium. Maybe 15,000? Less? It’s difficult to imagine more than 20,000 willing to buy tickets, even for the Territorial Cup.

And then there’s this monumental issue: Which season-ticket holders will be permitted to purchase tickets? Where will they be seated? How do you avoid offending those who have purchased tickets and donated thousands of dollars to the athletic department over the years? How many students will be seated? Who gets left out? It will soon be a political issue.

Obviously, all of these issues are unprecedented at Arizona and elsewhere.

And if an attempt to play Pac-12 football this fall fails before Sept. 26, will the athletic department have enough money to keep those employed in the ticket office and in facilities on payroll?