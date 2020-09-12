Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Questions about safety, schedules could scuttle high school football season

He would, however, admit that he had shot his age “several times.”

Last week, on his 90th birthday, Knych shot a 69 at The Views Golf Club in Oro Valley. If that isn’t close to a world record, what is?

After a little research, here’s what I found about the golf career of the modest former dentist who retired and moved to Tucson about 25 years ago: He qualified for and played in the 1963 U.S. Open, one that featured Arnold Palmer and Gary Player and was won by Julius Boros. Not only that, Knych qualified for and played in the 1984 and 1986 U.S. Senior Open, shot 64 in 1953 to set a course record in the New York Amateur at Mohawk Country Club, and was inducted into the Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. The graduate of upstate New York’s St. Lawrence University played in the NCAA Tournament in 1951 and 1952.

But, c’mon, shooting a 69 on your 90th birthday? That’s in a class of its own.

