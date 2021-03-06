Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Robbins, UA administrators must start playing defense if they want Miller to stay

It further said Miller “condoned, participated in or negligently disregarded the violations or related wrongful conduct.”

But because Miller is still employed, albeit on a short-term contract, it must be that Robbins and the Arizona Board of Regents believe those allegations are not true. Any participation in academic fraud would seem to require immediate termination, no matter how many basketball games a coach has won.

Now the ball is truly bouncing toward Robbins. He can take the lead by defending the institution and his coach. If not, the message is that the UA wants to believe Miller is innocent, but is hesitant to take the public relations hit that would come with extending his contract.

Or perhaps, absent an extension, Miller could simply step away and allow Arizona to start over.

At 52, he could reinvent himself in the NBA for a few years and, when the time is right, return to college basketball. His sideline demeanor often suggests that he could use a break.

In 1987, Arizona State fired track coach Clyde Duncan for recruiting violations and impermissible benefits. The NCAA used the term “UNETHICAL CONDUCT” in capital letters in its summary judgment.