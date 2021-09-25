Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Salpointe's Treyson Bourguet has big game, huge decision coming up

Jim Click's caring side shows

Tucson auto dealer Jim Click was the tri-captain of Oklahoma State’s 1965 football team, a tough-as-nails linebacker/center who was inducted into the OSU Hall of Fame in 1995. He has remained involved with Oklahoma State football through the years, including hosting his former teammates to Tucson for a 2012 game against OSU, paying for the lodging of the ex-Cowboys while in Tucson. Click’s connection to his school continue to be strong. Former Arizona golfer John Cauley, now a finance executive in Houston, a former golf partner of the UA’s Rich Mueller, Mike Hultquist and Jon DeChambeau — Bryson DeChambeau’s father — became friends with Charlie Harper, one of Click’s OSU teammates and a seven-year NFL player for the New York Giants. "I dropped Jim Click an email some months ago to make sure he knew that Charlie is dealing with some serious cancer," Cauley told me last week. "He responded and said he knew about the cancer and told me he talks to Charlie every week or two by phone. He said he just loves Charlie and thanked me for being Charlie's friend." Sounds like the Jim Click so many of us know.