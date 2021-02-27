Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Sean Miller's contract questions overshadow busy sports weekend

Ex-Falcon, Wildcat Gavin Cohen thriving at Loyola Marymount

In 2016, Catalina Foothills High School golfer Gavin Cohen won the individual state championship. He enrolled at Arizona, played in six events and then transferred to Loyola Marymount. Cohen is flourishing at LMU; he has won the school’s two most recent events, the Nick Watney Invitational with rounds of 70-66-67, and last week he won The Joust at Goose Creek, shooting 71-69-69.

Bobby Wade now on ASU's football staff

Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards quietly added Arizona’s leading career receiver, Bobby Wade, to the Sun Devils’ staff last season. ASU didn’t include Wade’s name on its staff directory; he was a volunteer. He was even on the ASU sideline during the Sun Devils’ 70-7 Territorial Cup victory last year. It’s not new that a standout Arizona athlete finds himself at ASU. Bill Lenoir, Arizona’s greatest-ever tennis player, a Wimbledon veteran from Tucson High, became ASU’s head tennis coach in the 1970s. According to The Athletic, Wade’s role will increase this season; he is becoming a graduate assistant. Speaking of his alma mater, Wade told the Athletic: “It’s the ‘School down south’ to me now. It is every part the 'Mildcats.’ Definitely the rivalry is real and then from the coaches’ standpoint I feel it the same way, just on the opposite side. I’m proud to be a part of it, man. For real.” Wade still holds UA records for season receptions, 93, and career yards, 3,351, although his UA career was ill-timed, arriving a year after Dick Tomey’s 12-1 finish in 1998 and winding up with two dreadful seasons under John Mackovic.