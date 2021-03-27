Hansen's Sunday Notebook: State hoops title feels like fate for Foothills’ Doug D’Amore

Scooby makes ESPN list

ESPN last week ranked its version of the 80 leading defensive players of college football from 2000-20. It listed Arizona linebacker Scooby Wright No. 31 overall, the only ex-Wildcat in its list. I would rank Scooby No. 4 in the Pac-12 over those 20 years, following Oregon defensive lineman Haloti Ngata , USC safety Troy Polomalu and Utah defensive lineman Star Lotulelei . My choice as Arizona’s second-best defensive player in that period, cornerback Antoine Cason , did not make ESPN’s list. …

Tucson refs working Sweet 16 games

Tucson's Mike Lude gave Nick Saban his first job

Since the pandemic closed down so much social activity a year ago, I was unable to make my anticipated, regular breakfast sessions with former Washington and Auburn athletic director Mike Lude, one of the most accomplished college athletic administrators in Pac-12 history. Finally, after both of us completed the vaccine process, we were able to meet last week. The former head football coach at Colorado State and Kent State, who retired to Tucson about 25 years ago, has lived a remarkable life. He is 98 and could pass for 68. He is a font of insight into college sports. When he was the AD at Kent State in 1975, his football coach, Don James, who would coach Washington to the 1991 national co-championship, walked into Lude’s office and asked what he thought about offering a full-time coaching position to a 24-year-old young man named Nick Saban. Lude said yes. The rest is history.